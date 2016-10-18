JNU rape case: court frames charges against accused scholar

: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges of rape and criminal intimidation against JNU student Anmol Ratan for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow student in his hostel room on the campus.

Though counsel for the accused said his client was conceding the charge of rape, no charge under any other Section was made out. Additional Sessions Judge D.K. Sharma rejected the submission, and framed the charges of rape and criminal intimidation against him.

“Having heard the rival submissions and after going through the record, and even from the complaint itself, it is clear that there was threat given by the accused, causing alarm to the prosecutrix that the accused would kill any other person who would come in his way...,” Mr. Sharma said.

“Therefore, this court is of the opinion that this statement in the complaint itself is sufficient to make a prima facie case for the offence punishable under Section 506 of the IPC. Further, from the statement of the prosecutrix and other materials available on record, there is sufficient ground to frame charges against the accused for the offences under Sections 376/506 (rape and criminal intimidation respectively) of the IPC. Accordingly, charges are framed under Sections 376 and 506 of IPC to which the accused has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial,” the Judge said.

Later, Mr. Sharma posted the case on November 7 and 8 for recording the evidence of the rape victim.

According to the complaint, on June 20 the prosecutrix had written on her Facebook profile that she wanted to watch the movie Sairat, and enquired if anybody had a copy of it. The same day the accused messaged her that he had copy of the film. But no meeting materialised between them. On August 17, the accused again messaged on her WhatsApp asking her whether she wanted a copy of the film but nothing happened. At 10.30 p.m. on August 20, the accused brought the prosecutrix to his hostel room when she told him that she would collect the copy of the film from his hostel. In the room, both had drinks. After sometime, the accused allegedly raped her. He even forced her to remain naked, the complaint said.

Murder threat

The accused also threatened to kill anyone who loved her, stating that he loved her. The accused also told the prosecutrix that he had pretended to have a copy of the film to get her in his room, the complaint further alleged.

The prosecutrix managed to escape from his confinement around 2.30 p.m. when the accused had gone to the bathroom.