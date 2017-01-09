JNU gender panel elections delayed by over nine months

The protracted tussle between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and students over a host of issues has not only caused turbulence on the campus but also delayed the election process at the politically active institution for over nine months.

The election to the post of student representatives on the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), which deals with complaints of sexual harassment at the university, are conducted in April every year. The polls could not be held last time as the sedition row had sparked a series of controversies on the campus.

GSCASH comprises two student-elected representatives, faculty members, office staff and representatives from the JNU Students’ Union, JNU Officers’ Association and JNU Staff Association.

Constant tussle

“The university administration and students have been engaged in a tussle following the February 9 incident. Now, the authorities have even equated protests with crime... We have not been able to conduct elections to such a crucial body,” said JNUSU president Mohit Pandey.

“We will propose holding of elections once classes resume after the winter break,” he added.

Earlier, election to GSCASH would coincide with JNUSU polls. However, in order to maintain the sanctity of the gender panel as non-political body, it was decided three years ago to hold the two polls separately.

Though election is not contested on the basis of organisations or a candidate’s political ideology, most candidates are supported by organisations on campus.

GSCASH, which works as an autonomous body, was constituted in 1999. Its three major functions are gender sensitisation and orientation, crisis management and mediation, and formal enquiry and redressal.