J&K govt. nod to Srinagar-Leh power line

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given the go-ahead for the construction of a 332 km-long 220 KV transmission line from summer capital Srinagar to Leh in the frontier Ladakh region that is suffering energy shortage.

The approval to the State Power Development Department to sign an MoU with the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in this regard, was given by the State Cabinet which met here on Friday under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, an official spokesman said.

The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs.1,788 crore and the cost of the project will be borne by the Centre and the State in the ratio of 95:5, the spokesman said.

The electricity supply system of Ladakh region is currently isolated from the Northern Grid and fed through local small hydro generation and diesel generator sets.

The region is experiencing energy shortage and to overcome this, the 220 KV transmission line has been planned to improve reliability of power supply through interconnection with the Northern Grid. The Cabinet said the power department shall operate and maintain the transmission Line from Alusteng (Srinagar) to Leh at its own cost after taking it over from PGCIL. - PTI

