It’s in the past for Rajpur Khurd

For many African residents of Rajpur Khurd, a south Delhi village where groups of Africans were attacked in May this year, it’s all about leaving the memories in the past.

The area has remained incident free since the events of the fateful night, which drew international attention and triggered an aggressive local response. The incident is now history for both the Africans and the locals, that is, if the cross section that The Hindu spoke to are to be believed.

On May 28, four different groups of Africans were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in three different areas.

The foreigners had also claimed to have been racially abused.

When the matter gained wider publicity, it elicited a strong response from the locals and the area remained tense for weeks. Despite efforts of the Delhi Police, the locals considered a complete ban on renting places to the Africans and called for their immediate eviction.

None of that happened.

Concerted effort

Jeremiah, who hails from Nigeria, says the “rapprochement” is a combined outcome of efforts by the two sides to reach out to one another, the unchanged equation of Africans willing to pay higher rent, and, time.

“Time as we know is the ultimate healer. It’s been several months and with each passing day, things have only improved. I would not say that the occasional racial jibe too is a thing of the past, but people stopping us or being abusive is something I have not encountered. Since I keep talking to friends, I can say with some authority that nothing even close to the May incident has happened since,” says Jeremiah, sitting in a prayer hall in the area.

Practising braiding on a dummy in her hair-styling shop, which is located right next to the site where one of the attacks took place, is 25-year-old Silifa.

She arrived in India just weeks after the attacks and shares a relatively newcomer’s perspective. “I found the area welcoming,” says Silifa, but adds that she doesn’t think the same about the rest of the city.

She says her knowledge of Hindi is confined to a few swear words. Silifa attributes the familiarity to such words to the fact that she has been repeatedly subjected to them as she travels the city. The indignation in her voice when she utters them is palpable to the listeners around.

Locals too say that things have calmed down. “But some issues like late night alleged drunken brawls among Africans remains” says Randhir, a consultant with IBM.

“Things were said but that was also perhaps because people felt attacked after they were branded as racist for what was an isolated incident,” said Deepak Kumar, a shopkeeper.