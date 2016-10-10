Delhi

It’s L-G versus Delhiites: CM

At loggerheads:Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) on Saturday accused the Centre of starting the process to declare “null and void” all the decisions taken by the Delhi government over the last one-and-a-half-year through Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.— File Photo: PTI

Comment comes a day after AAP urged him not to cancel public welfare decisions

: Calling it a battle between the people of Delhi versus the Lieutenant-Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Najeeb Jung was not just in a tussle with him but with the entire city, farmers and women.

Mr. Kejriwal’s comments came a day after he urged Mr. Jung not to cancel the public welfare decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government since it came to power in February 2015. “It has become LG vs farmers, LG vs advocates, LG vs women, LG vs Delhiites [sic],” the Chief Minister stated in a tweet.

“LG versus CM”

In response to a remark that the “LG versus CM” battle was also on, Mr. Kejriwal responded with another tweet: “No. There is no LG vs CM. CM is too small a person and has no personal interests. [sic]”

Mr. Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Centre of starting the process to declare “null and void” all the decisions taken by the Delhi government over the last one-and-a-half-year through Mr. Jung. After the August 4 High Court judgment, Mr. Jung had called for all files pertaining to the decisions taken by the Delhi government since February 2015 for which his approval wasn’t sought. Since then, over 400 files are being scrutinised by a three-member expert committee at Raj Niwas.

Recently, Mr. Jung turned down the Delhi government’s proposal to hike circle rates of agricultural land from Rs.53 lakh to up to Rs.3.5 crore per acre.





On Sunday, scores of AAP supporters protested outside Mr. Jung’s official residence to oppose his decision to cancel the Delhi government’s order increasing circle rates of agricultural land.

The protesters, owing allegiance to the AAP rural wing and including farmers, condemned the L-G’s action to quash the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision on the issue. They said the hike in circle rates of agricultural land would have benefited them.

Rajeev Sinsinwala, the AAP’s rural wing leader here, accused the L-G off avouring builders rather than farmers.

“The L-G’s decision to cancel the order on circle rates comes out of his concern for big builders. He has done injustice to the farmers.”

