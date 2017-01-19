Irani told DU not to reveal educational qualification: SOL

Amid the row over her educational qualification, Union Minister Smriti Irani had asked Delhi University not to disclose it to an RTI applicant, the School of Open Learning has told the Central Information Commission.

The Commission has now directed the School of Open Learning (SOL) to produce before it all the records related to educational details of Irani, Union Textile Minister.

A fresh show-cause notice has been issued to the Central Public Information Officer of DU for having failed to produce the records before the Commission as directed.

Contradictory information

Irani’s degrees have been caught in a row after a petitioner alleged she had given contradictory information in her affidavits filed before contesting elections in 2004, 2011 and 2014. In her affidavit for April, 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Irani had said she completed her BA in 1996 from DU (School of Correspondence as SoL was then called), whereas in another affidavit of July 11, 2011 to contest Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat, she said her highest educational qualification was B.Com Part I, a petitioner had alleged in a city court.

Time lapse

The matter was dismissed by the court on the ground that considerable time had lapsed in filing the complaint. The issue is, however, still alive before the Central Information Commission where an applicant had filed an appeal, saying he was not given information about Irani’s educational qualification by the SoL. During a hearing, SoL’s Central Public Information Officer O.P Tanwar said considering that it was a third party information he had consulted Irani about the disclosure. — PTI