Interpol notice on wildlife smuggler

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice against an international wildlife smuggler Jaiy Tamang (42) alias Passang Limi on request of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department.

“Probably it is first instance in which a red corner notice has recently been issued by the Interpol in the case registered by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department in connection with a wildlife crime,” an official of the Department said.

In September 2014, pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) poaching came to light in Balaghat and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The M.P. Forest Department constituted a special task force (STF) with officer in charge Ritesh Sarothiya, who also is the Assistant Conservator of Forests to probe the matter.

Following this, the STF arrested Jaiy for allegedly hunting rare wild animal pangolins and tigers besides illegally trading their parts in October 2015 from Delhi, Mr. Sarothiya said on Tuesday

Jaiy was brought to Hoshangabad district where he had been booked and remanded in custody. But, he got bail in November 2015 and since then has gone underground, he added.

Jaiy, allegedly involved in smuggling of pangolin and tiger’s parts at inter-state and international level, moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court on February 2016 for bail but his plea was rejected, the ACF added.-PTI