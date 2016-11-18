Interest and penalty waived till March 31

Hundreds of crores of rupees in interest and penalties on pending property tax payments will be waived till March 31, the three municipal corporations announced on Thursday.

The Standing Committees of the North, South and East Delhi corporations passed resolutions to waive off the interest and penalty on late payment of property tax till February 28, 2017. From March 1 till March 31, 50 per cent of the interest and 100 per cent of the penalty would be waived. All properties with pending property tax bills as of Friday, November 18, would be eligible for the amnesty scheme. This would include residential as well as government-owned properties, some of which owe huge amounts in taxes.

While the leaders of the BJP-ruled corporations said this move was meant to increase revenue and clear the backlog of dues, the announcement comes at a time when the corporations are preparing for elections in April 2017.

‘Nothing to do with polls’

The move had “nothing to do with elections”, said the Standing Committee chairperson of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Parvesh Wahi.

Vijay Prakash Pandey, Leader of the House in North Corporation, added that the civic bodies had been working on the proposal for some time now and had sought the opinion of an Additional Solicitor on whether the waiver was allowed as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Others said the move would help the corporations, particularly the North and the East Delhi civic bodies that are facing a financial crisis, to increase their revenues.

“Many big defaulters like government agencies were hesitant to pay as they had huge interest and penalties. But, with just the principal amount left, they will come forward to clear their dues,” said Shailender Singh, the Standing Committee chairperson of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For the North Corporation, a total of Rs.330 crore from 21,912 defaulters was pending. The SDMC had a total of about Rs.1,200 crore in pending property tax, including interest and penalties, said Leader of the House, Subhash Arya.

Among those let off are residential and government-owned properties, some of which owe taxes