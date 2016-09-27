Insurance scam: six arrested for ‘duping’ people of crores

: The North West district police have arrested six men who allegedly formed a gang which cheated people to the tune of crores of rupees by making them deposit money as income tax and other duties to avail bonus on insurance policies.

The accused had formed a company and opened its bank account where the victims would deposit money, according to the police. That account was opened using documents of a man whom they had provided employment just so they could use him for the said purpose.

It was this employee, Burari resident Ankur, who led the police to the accused persons -- Devender Kumar, Sonu Giri, Rohit Kumar Mishr, Manish Thakur, Vishal Verma and Pankaj Nayak.

It is alleged that the accused impersonated themselves as officials and used the name and designation of reputed departments to cheat people. They obtained their insurance details from the database of a company some of them had earlier worked for.

“We started the probe in May when a senior citizen and retired engineer M.L. Aggarwal complained that he was cheated by unidentified persons who had been pestering him by making telephone calls since January 2015 and had promised to get the payment of his old unpaid insurance claim released. The complainant added that he had been cheated of Rs. 80 lakh,” said a senior police officer.