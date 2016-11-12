Infant’s mutilated body found

The body of a newborn baby boy, mutilated by stray dogs, was found in a vacant plot at Kanhai village on Wednesday.
According to the post-mortem report, part of the infant’s skull and brain had been eaten up by the dogs.
“The body is that of a still born, with no signs of premature birth. It seems the infant was abandoned soon after delivery not more than a day ago,” said Dr. Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem on Thursday.
Dr. Mathur said that the birth seemed non-institutional as all precautions had not been taken.
Bus driver spots body
The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when a bus driver, Om Prakash, spotted a stray dog with the body of the infant in its mouth. He retrieved the body from the animal and informed the police.
Case registered
A case has been registered against an “unknown” person under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC at the Sector 40 Police Station here. The police said that they had no leads so far as to who could have abandoned the baby.
According to the
post-mortem, part
of the infant’s skull and brain had been eaten by the dogs
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor