Infant’s mutilated body found

The body of a newborn baby boy, mutilated by stray dogs, was found in a vacant plot at Kanhai village on Wednesday.

According to the post-mortem report, part of the infant’s skull and brain had been eaten up by the dogs. “The body is that of a still born, with no signs of premature birth. It seems the infant was abandoned soon after delivery not more than a day ago,” said Dr. Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem on Thursday. Dr. Mathur said that the birth seemed non-institutional as all precautions had not been taken.

Bus driver spots body

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when a bus driver, Om Prakash, spotted a stray dog with the body of the infant in its mouth. He retrieved the body from the animal and informed the police.

Case registered

A case has been registered against an “unknown” person under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC at the Sector 40 Police Station here. The police said that they had no leads so far as to who could have abandoned the baby.