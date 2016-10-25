Indiscriminate use of over-the-counter antacids may be weakening your bones

Acidity and reflux is a bane of our stressful times. Most do not think twice before popping an antacid to check heartburn, but doctors warn that regular consumption of the drug can weaken your bones and cause osteoporosis.

Doctors at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) cautioned against indiscriminate use of over-the-counter antacids as it may have unintended negative consequences.

“Antacids work by neutralising the active acids in the stomach to prevent them from causing heartburn. A number of antacids are aluminium or magnesium based, which can interfere with the absorption of calcium and phosphorous in the body. Our bones are made of both calcium and phosphorous and a depletion of any of the two is sufficient to cause bone weakening. If you consume antacids containing aluminum or magnesium regularly you may be at risk of early osteoporosis,” says Dr Maninder Shah Singh, senior consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, ISIC.

Chronic acidity problem

If you have chronic acidity problem, lifestyle and diet change is an option, but “if your condition demands frequent use of antacids, do not buy them over the counter, rather consult a doctor who can prescribe you safer drugs,” said Dr. Singh.

Osteoporosis is also associated with chronic steroid therapy and is regarded as a serious medical problem. Steroid hormones such as glucocorticoids are very commonly used to treat auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Steroid therapy is a valuable medical intervention for many patients. However, it also has the negative impact of bone depletion.

“When consumed in large doses, steroids can interrupt the normal process of bone formation by having a negative impact on the metabolism of calcium and vitamin D. This causes weakening or softening of bones. While steroid therapy is essential for some patients, it is important to consult your doctor about its negative repercussions and seek help in preventing it by taking calcium and vitamin D supplements.”

Antacids are mostly aluminium or magnesium based, which interfere with calcium absorption