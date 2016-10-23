India can’t be a superpower without preserving traditions: Shah

Underlining the need for preserving spiritual heritage of the country, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said India cannot become a super power if it makes even a little compromise with its ancient traditions.

Mr Shah, who was the chief guest at the 104th annual function of Gurukul Kurukshetra here, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is fast moving toward being a prosperous and strong nation by preserving its ancient spiritual heritage.

In the two-and-a-half years of the NDA government, the world has witnessed the pace with which India is moving ahead.

“It is the result of unstinted efforts of the Prime Minister that the whole world has accepted yoga,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Gurukul Kurukshetra for giving him the opportunity to visit the land where Lord Krishna had delivered the celestial message of ‘Bhagavad Gita’, he said solution to all problems of the world lies in this sacred book.

He said that the land of ‘Gita’, where Swami Shradhanand has sown the seed of education, has now taken the shape of a Gurukul, where the young generation is getting value-based quality education which is a commendable work in this era of materialism.

Throwing light on the life of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, Mr Shah said that though Gujarat was his birth place, the spiritual leader worked in Punjab and other parts of north India.

He said that several saints had worked for preserving our spiritual heritage and played a vital role in the freedom struggle of the country.

“Saints eradicated social evils”

Apart from this, they also worked for imparting knowledge to the masses, eradicating various social evils and protecting Indian culture, the Hindu religion and Vedas, he said.

This enlightenment of knowledge led to spiritual consciousness in the country which resulted in the freedom of the country, Shah said.

He made it clear that BJP supports the ideology of Arya Samaj and urged the people to follow the path shown by Swami Dayanand to ensure development of the country and the world. - PTI