In Gurugram, banks complain of short supply

Chaos prevailed at most banks in Gurugram, with people from all walks of life turning up in huge numbers on Thursday morning to get old currency notes exchanged or deposited.

Many banks did not get a supply of the new Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 notes, making it difficult for them to handle crowds. The unprecedented rush even led to minor scuffles and heated exchanges, with people forced to wait outside banks for two to three hours.

“Our branch witnessed over four times the usual business on Thursday. We did not receive the supply of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 notes, and cash ran dry around noon. To handle the rush, most customers were given smaller amounts. Though 200 extra personnel were deployed at various branches, it was still inadequate,” said an Oriental Bank of Commerce employee.

With several banks falling short of cash, the bankers, in a review meeting with the local administration, demanded a bigger supply to banks in the Millennium City.

“We have decided to write to regional director of the Reserve Bank of India and seek Rs.100 crore every day to meet the needs of the city,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh told The Hindu .

‘Wait of two to

three hours’

There are around 1,300 ATM booths and 700 branches of various banks in Gurugram.

People had started to trickle in even before the banks opened for the day to avoid the rush. Soon, there were serpentine queues running for several hundred metres.

“I was among the first to reach the bank. But even before it opened, there was a long queue. The average waiting time was two to three hours,” said Dinesh, a labourer, who was waiting outside ICICI Bank at Old Judicial Complex.

Extra staff deployed

Despite, more than half-a-dozen private and public sector banks within a 200-metre radius at the Old Judicial Complex, all banks saw a huge rush. The State Bank of India, Mehrauli Branch, set up two separate counters — one for women and the elderly, and another for men — but the rush was difficult to handle anyway.

“Those who came in the morning had to wait for three to four hours because the bank had smaller value denomination notes. The exchange gained pace after the bank procured Rs.2,000 denomination notes,” said Shankar, a security guard.

Jitender, a rickshaw-puller, said he had no choice but to wait as he did not have money to buy even food or milk.

Manish Bakshi, the assistant manager at Axis Bank, Sector 14, said extra staff had been deployed to handle the rush, hampering routine work.

“We have deployed five people at the deposit counter against the usual two and spared six more for exchange and verification. We have also decided to work extra hours, but the rush is unmanageable,” said Mr. Bakshi.

With many banks running out of cash, Rati Ram, a customer, commented: “What’s the point of working extra hours when the bank ran out of cash by afternoon.”