In Delhi, you don’t have to smoke to get lung cancer

After environmentalists warned that the smog may be back once the mercury dips, doctors have expressed concerns that the city’s worsening air quality could leave people more prone to lung cancer.
“So far, it was estimated that 80 per cent of lung cancer cases were due to exposure to tobacco smoke, either direct or passive. But people in the Capital are exposed to air that is equivalent to smoking several cigarettes a day,” said Prof (Dr.) P K Julka, director, Max Oncology Day Care, Lajpat Nagar. According to Dr. Julka, clinical evidence suggests that compared to 20 years ago, not only has the incidence of lung cancer cases increased substantially, but the numbers of non-smokers reporting the disease has gone up by almost 10 per cent.
Leading risk factor
Dr. Sajjan Rajpurohit, oncologist at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, added that Delhi’s toxic air was fast emerging as a leading risk factor for lung cancer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor