Delhi

Improved results proof there are enough teachers, govt tells HC

The AAP government has claimed before the Delhi High Court that improvement in results of government schools is proof that there is adequate teaching staff in its schools and that the welfare of students is its top priority.

“It is evident from the very fact that from the previous years the pass percentage of the Class XII students in government schools has been consistently improving, which establishes that there is adequate strength of teaching staff in government schools,” the government told the high court in an affidavit.

Acute shortage

The affidavit has been filed in response to a contempt petition claiming that the government has been diverting teachers for handling court work even as the government schools face an acute shortage of teachers.

The government has, however, opposed the allegations saying, “continuous improvement in results of students every year in itself shows that students' interests and welfare is the top priority of the Education Department and is kept in mind while deploying teachers”.

‘Allegations frivolous’

The petition had alleged that due to non-recruitment of teachers by the Delhi government and MCDs in the past few years, around 26,031 posts are still lying vacant and that it does not include 9,000 new posts which have been created by the Delhi government recently.

The government denied the allgations as “false and frivolous”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:59:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Improved-results-proof-there-are-enough-teachers-govt-tells-HC/article17057185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY