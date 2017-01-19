Improved results proof there are enough teachers, govt tells HC

The AAP government has claimed before the Delhi High Court that improvement in results of government schools is proof that there is adequate teaching staff in its schools and that the welfare of students is its top priority.

“It is evident from the very fact that from the previous years the pass percentage of the Class XII students in government schools has been consistently improving, which establishes that there is adequate strength of teaching staff in government schools,” the government told the high court in an affidavit.

Acute shortage

The affidavit has been filed in response to a contempt petition claiming that the government has been diverting teachers for handling court work even as the government schools face an acute shortage of teachers.

The government has, however, opposed the allegations saying, “continuous improvement in results of students every year in itself shows that students' interests and welfare is the top priority of the Education Department and is kept in mind while deploying teachers”.

‘Allegations frivolous’

The petition had alleged that due to non-recruitment of teachers by the Delhi government and MCDs in the past few years, around 26,031 posts are still lying vacant and that it does not include 9,000 new posts which have been created by the Delhi government recently.

The government denied the allgations as “false and frivolous”.