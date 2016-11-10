Illegal construction at Sainik farms: govt wants CBI probe

: Claiming that the MCD officials were the most corrupt, the AAP government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a CBI probe should be ordered against them to ascertain who all were behind the alleged unauthorised construction in the posh Sainik Farms area, with over 800 new, illegal buildings coming up in violation of the court's order.

The move came even as the high court asked why a CBI inquiry should not be ordered into the alleged unauthorised construction.

“The MCD officials are highly corrupt. They are allowing such illegal activities in Delhi. A CBI inquiry shall be their litmus test. Let them go through it,” Delhi government's counsel Rahul Mehra submitted before a bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed.

The counsel for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) objected to it saying it was not a forum for making a political speech. The Delhi Police also said the municipal corporation was allowing illegal construction in the area.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by an NGO through Harkrishan Das Nijhawan, alleging illegal construction in Sainik Farms. In 2001, the Delhi High Court had prohibited all unauthorised construction in Sainik Farms.

On Wendesday, the bench was told that around 700 buildings had come up in the area since 2007 and over 300 after that. While the SDMC maintained that there has been no new construction after January, 2014, the police submitted records of construction activity in January this year as well. “What is this? Trucks with construction material are entering the area despite our orders,” said the bench, which had earlier barred any truck with construction material entering the area.

When the SDMC claimed there was no construction, the bench said, “next time, we are going to install a large screen here and show you”. The SDMC also placed before the bench a report and pictures regarding 167 properties in Sainik Farms and after perusing the same, the bench said the corporation was indulging in “ eye wash”.

The bench has now directed SDMC to place before it high resolution images of the area from 2007 to show all constructions