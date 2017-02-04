Illegal alterations threaten historic markets

Counted among the most expensive and iconic retail spaces in the world, Delhi’s colonial-era commercial centres and markets have started to show signs of wear and tear. And, experts warn that another disaster could strike at any time.

When a portion of Connaught Place’s Block-C collapsed on Thursday, what came crumbling down with the brick and mortar was the impression that the grand colonnades would stand the test of time. Completed in 1933, Connaught Place has seen many avatars through the ages: from being a commercial and residential centre for the city’s elite when it started, to becoming a hub for restaurants today.

Bursting at the seams

Similarly, the relatively younger Khan Market, which was opened in 1950, has also undergone major changes. Gone are the residential flats on the first floor.

Instead, shops, restaurants, cafes and bars occupy every nook and cranny.

The shift in the nature of both these commercial spaces have occurred gradually over the past few decades, but the signs of distress are now cropping up.

Convenor of the Delhi chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) A. G. K. Menon said: “All old buildings have problems. In Connaught Place, the slab was made of reinforced brick concrete as they didn’t have reinforced cement concrete (RCC) at that time. It’s weaker than cement and when moisture gets in, the steel starts to decay.”

Mr. Menon added that the decay could be repaired with RCC. In fact, Connaught Place saw extensive renovation work around the time of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. However, the pressures on the structures have increased since then.

According to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials and traders, the installation of mobile towers, diesel generator sets, air-conditioning units and water tanks on the roofs of the buildings are adding to the weight on the structure.

For instance, a residential flat would need under 2,000 litres of water a day, while restaurants and other businesses have multiple 5,000 litre-capacity water tanks.

Sanjiv Mehra, the president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, said that the structural stability and fire safety of the market had been a concern.

Experts warned that with the numerous changes, sometimes done illegally, made to the interiors of the buildings, including breaking down of walls to make larger spaces, Connaught Place and Khan Market could see a repeat of Thursday’s incident.

“I’m not surprised that the building collapsed. Most of these floors are made of reinforced brick work. More tragedies can happen,” said Mr. Menon.

Heritage buildings

To be able to alter a heritage building, a permission needs to be taken from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission’s Heritage Conservation Committee.

But, Mr. Menon said that not only are building codes being ignored in central Delhi, but also in the Walled City and urban villages.

While NDMC officials maintained that the responsibility of maintaining the buildings remained with the owners, the traders said that permissions for repair and construction were very hard to obtain. One trader, who did not want to be named, said he had to wait for over six months after applying for permission to make small repairs to his shop in Connaught Place last year.