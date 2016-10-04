Identification remains an uphill task

: One problem that continues to impede investigations when the police go after con artists is that of identities.

Most cheating cases reported these days, say the police, have a cyber dimension attached to them. The traditional modus operandi of multi-level marketing and promises of higher returns have taken a back seat. Not only does this ensure faster transactions, but more often than not it also offers a cover of anonymity.

“Most cases are those where a group of individuals set up call centres armed with an exhaustive list of bank account holders with basic details like names and account numbers. We come into the picture once they have managed to extract the money. Often, the trail does not lead us to the suspects” says Sanjay Sehrawat, an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

He added that the accounts where the money is transferred are created using wrong details and forged papers. According to an inspector with the Crime Branch, there are few checks in place to ensure that the address provided is genuine.

In such a case, investigators turn to locating call centres, which is an uphill task. “Most centres have few employees and do not need much infrastructure; even fixed lines are done away with. The bigger ones with more staff are more visible, but even for that we need more manpower and human intelligence. This takes both time and resources,” said Mr. Sehrawat.

Another trend that has emerged is the domino effect these call centres have on the cheating business.

“Unsuspecting employees join call centres owned by those who have experience in banks or telecom companies’ call centres. The employers later tell them the real objective and even offer incentives if a victim is successfully trapped. After learning the tricks, these employees leave the call centres and set up their own. By the time we raid one call centre, chances are that some of the accused have already left,” the ACP added.

Then there are those who transfer the money to far-off areas in obscure regions. The gangs, which include foreigners and those who specialise in luring people with lotteries, usually hire locals to open bank accounts, details of which are provided to those they con.