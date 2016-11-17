ISIS operative arrested in Rajasthan

The anti-terrorist squad of Rajasthan has arrested an alleged Islamic State operative in Sikar district who was involved in collecting and transferring funds for the terror organisation from Dubai.
“The accused identified as Jamil Ahemad (41) works in Dubai. He is a sympathiser and operative of ISIS. He had been raising funds from India, Bangladesh and UAE and transferring to the ISIS for the last two years through hawala,” ADG (ATS) Umesh Mishra said.
“He was on our radar for some time. He came to India recently and visited his ancestral house in Fatehpur eight days back. He was picked up by us interrogation and was placed under arrest yesterday,” he told PTI.
Ahemad was in touch with other ISIS operatives on social media platform. An MBA graduate, Ahemad was working as the Assistant Financial Manager at a reputed firm in Dubai since 2003.
He has a house in Mumbai where his wife and children live, Mr. Mishra said.
“Our one team is in Mumbai and conducing searches at his house with the help of Mumbai ATS,” he said on Wednesday.
Mr. Mishra said that the accused, who has been arrested under Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, has revealed his connections in the ISIS and says that he has no regret.
“He is completely remorseless and supports the organisation. He said that those (terrorists) are fighting for a cause,” the officer said, adding, that he is being interrogated. PTI
