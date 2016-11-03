Delhi

IPS officer is new Jamia registrar

: A.P. Siddiqui, a senior IPS Officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has taken over as Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years on deputation.

A 1991-batch IPS Officer, Mr. Siddiqui was Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) in Himachal Pradesh before joining JMI.

Mr. Siddiqui (55), an LL.M. graduate from Aligarh Muslim University, was part of the Law faculty in Jodhpur and Jabalpur Universities as Assistant Professor.

He was also a gold medallist in B.Sc. (Zoology Hons.) in 1986 before joining the Police Services. “Jamia has a lot of potential being a central university and students should not develop a fixed mindset. They must work hard to take up contemporary challenges and prepare themselves to survive in the cut throat competition of today” said Mr. Siddiqui.

