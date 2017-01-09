IIM-Nagpur student from Delhi killed in accident

Two persons, including an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur student from Delhi, were killed and five other students injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kamptee Road in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.
On the way for picnic
The car occupants were on their way for a picnic at Pench National Park.
The student has been identified as 26-year-old Durgesh Chauhan, a resident of Delhi.
The other deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Nitish Ramteke, who was at the wheel when the accident happened, according to the police.
The injured students, who have been admitted to Mayo Hospital, hail from Odisha, Nagpur, Haryana and Hyderabad. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor