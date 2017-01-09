IIM-Nagpur student from Delhi killed in accident

Two persons, including an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur student from Delhi, were killed and five other students injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kamptee Road in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

On the way for picnic

The car occupants were on their way for a picnic at Pench National Park.

The student has been identified as 26-year-old Durgesh Chauhan, a resident of Delhi.

The other deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Nitish Ramteke, who was at the wheel when the accident happened, according to the police.

The injured students, who have been admitted to Mayo Hospital, hail from Odisha, Nagpur, Haryana and Hyderabad. — PTI