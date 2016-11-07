IAF officer thrashed

: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was allegedly thrashed by a group of men outside his residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam Vihar on Sunday following an argument over parking.

In his purported statement to the police, the victim claimed that the accused also thrashed his children.

The brawl

In a video shot by a passer-by, the officer is seen being roughed up by the men wearing shorts and T-shirts. The officer said the men fled when he alerted the police.

He later approached the Palam police station and registered a case.

According to the officer, the group seemed to have consumed alcohol and objected to him parking his car in the residential colony. They claimed that the car had blocked their way for a procession.

When the man objected to the demands, one of them held his collar and thrashed him. When the officer’s wife tried to intervene, she, too, was allegedly misbehaved with by the men.