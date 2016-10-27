IAF Wing Commander found dead

A 42-year-old Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was found dead with a gunshot injury at the Sirsa Air Force Station in Haryana on Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Wing Commander Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, security in-charge of the station, allegedly shot himself with his 9 mm service pistol inside the station around 6 a.m. “He was found dead inside his official vehicle on the driver’s seat with a gunshot injury on the middle of the forehead. The matter came to light when he did not respond to repeated calls on his mobile phone by his colleagues. No suicide note has been found,” Sirsa City Station House Officer Subhash Chander said.

Tiwari must have shot himself just few minutes after finishing the security inspection of the station, the police said.

“Only one shot was fired and the rest 19 live cartridges were recovered from the pistol. It is a case of suicide. No foul play is suspected,” Mr. Chander said.

Tiwari is survived by his wife and two daughters aged 8 and 12. While his wife and daughters are in Delhi, his parents reside at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Chander said the post-mortem had been conducted. “Air Force authorities in Sirsa have alerted their seniors in Delhi. The family is expected on Thursday,” Mr. Chander added.