Hospitals, patients left confused

The country’s premier medical institute — All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) — on Wednesday announced exemption on OPD card charges that are less than Rs. 500 per patient on November 10 and 11.

A press release issued by the hospital said that walk-in new patients on both days will not be required to pay OPD charges of Rs. 10. “It is further ordered that all charges for clinical services for out-patients where the cumulative billing per transaction per patient is less than Rs. 500 shall not be charged for November 10 and 11,” read the statement.

AIIMS said that the change was made to cope with liquidity shortage of lower denominations and to avoid inconvenience to patients.

Though the government had announced that hospitals and chemists will be exempted for two days, many people faced problems accessing treatment and buying medicines. A 28-year-old lupus patient said on condition of anonymity that she was unable to buy the oral chemotherapy treatment she has been taking for years.

She said she was to buy the pills, which she collects once a month, on Wednesday morning.

“The chemist refused to accept Rs. 500 notes. My father later managed an online transaction and I bought the pills in the evening. But, I had missed the cycle by then,” she said.

Vandana Devi, who is here from Uttar Pradesh for an operation with her husband, said she had trouble paying the deposit. “We don’t know what to do. We had borrowed money and come here,” said Chandan, her husband, who works as a driver.

Chemists face the heat

Even government hospitals and their attached chemists faced problems.

Dr. Anand Bansal, medical director, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, said: “The government needs to arrange for back-up before implementing such a step. Emergency services like private hospitals should also be exempted. Many patients at our hospital don’t have any other option to pay bills but cash as they are not comfortable with plastic money or internet banking.”

“We have made a representation to the government that this exemption should also apply for payments at private hospitals. Fortis hospitals across the country continue to accept payments through credit cards, debit cards and electronic transfers. As Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes are no longer legal tender, we are only accepting Rs. 100 currency notes and below,” said a statement issued by Fortis Healthcare.

