Hit by demonetisation, small traders suggest changes

The effects of demonetisation on small traders and manufacturers in the Capital were discussed here at a meeting of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a national body that aims to look out for the interests of small businessmen.

An estimated 150 traders from grocery, jewellery, transport, garment, property, and manufacturing raised problems they were facing, and extended suggestions to meet the challenges of the situation marked by paucity of usable notes and new banking rules.

This, even as Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Satish Upadhyay and the party’s National Secretary Sardar R.P. Singh requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that banks be directed to keep branches open till at least 9 p.m. to help allow those from the business community to make deposits less than Rs. 1 lakh.

‘Extend deposit limit’

According to Brijesh Goyal, national convenor of the CTI, the suggestions to tackle the situation included extending the deposit limit from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, enhancing the withdrawal limit from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 and extending the income tax exemption limit to. Rs 10 lakh, in addition to bringing down the maximum tax rate to 25 per cent.“All the suggestions will be discussed further so that an agenda can be prepared to be presented to the Centre and the Delhi government,” Mr. Goyal said.

“Some representatives also suggested a united Dilli Bandh in case the demands were not met,” Mr. Goyal added.