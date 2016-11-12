Hit by demonetisation, coin show postponed

: Demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes has led to the postponement of a coin and note show that was scheduled to begin on Friday.

The show, which was to be held at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, “had to be postponed as the participants — be it exhibitors, dealers buyers or enthusiasts— have no small currency for travel and accommodation”, said organiser Mukesh Verma, a numismatist and dealer himself. The seven-day exhibition will now be held in April 2017. Visitors at the show can buy, sell or exchange old coins, notes and stamps.

Future as collectibles

Mr. Verma says due to their large numbers, the future of these notes as collectibles “on their own is bleak unless they are of some special series, or are error notes or have extra paper, etc”.

“In 1978, when the Rs. 10,000 and Rs.5,000 notes were scrapped, they were collectibles on their own due to their few numbers. But the Rs .1,000 and Rs.500 notes are in huge numbers; they are not rare,” says Mr. Verma.

Mahesh Kalra, the regional secretary of the South Asian Oriental Numismatic Society, says, “Demonetised money does not always become collectibles. The Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes might be of some interest 10 years from now.”

Manik Jain, the author of Phila India Guide book, says “The collection of these notes will have more sentimental than commercial value. You may collect Rs. 500 notes with your birth date, etc. But that’s about it.”