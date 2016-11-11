Himachal announces incentives to teachers

With hundreds of government schools on the verge of closure because of poor infrastructure and no students, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced incentives to teachers to give good results and hold back students in government schools.

The State Cabinet in its meeting here gave the approval to launch the Chief Minister Shikshak Samman Yojna to motivate teachers and headmasters to give better results in government schools in subjects like Maths, Science and English.

The teachers giving 100 per cent results for five years will be given extension in service and even monetary awards.

The strength of students in various primary and middle schools in the hill State is going down.

In more than 2,050 government schools, mostly opened on political considerations by the government, the total strength of students is less than 15.