Himachal BJP demands ‘white paper’ on State’s financial situation

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Sundayexpressed serious concern over the “huge loans” being raised by the State government and demanded a “white paper” on the financial situation of the State.

“It is a matter of grave concern that the government has raised a loan of Rs 1,000 crore this month and the state is being pushed into a debt trap,” Himachal Pradesh BJP vice-president Ganesh Dutt said.

He claimed that the government had even ignored the advice of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to restrict the loans to a minimum and its total loan amount had now crossed Rs 45,000 crore which was a “warning” for it.

Demanding a “white paper” on the financial situation of the State, the BJP leader alleged that the government was indulging in “unproductive and wasteful expenditure” and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had announced projects and schemes worth Rs 25,000 crore in the last four years “without any budget allocation”, which would “ultimately increase the burden on the common man”. PTI

