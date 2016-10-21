Delhi

Highway robbers arrested

Two persons, who would allegedly rob people after offering them a lift in their car on highways, were on Wednesday arrested here and remanded to one-day police custody.

Gaurav and Hakim Singh, residents of village Dharona Jatan, were arrested on a complaint of Sultan Singh who said he was robbed by the duo on the night of October 15, police said.

The complainant has said that while he was on his way from Chandigarh to Umri Chowk here, he hitched a ride offered by the accused in their car at Pipli bus stand, they said quoting the complaint.

However, instead of taking to Umri Chowk, they took him towards Ladwa where they assaulted him and snatched his purse containing Rs 3,500 in cash, mobile phone and a wrist watch and fled. - PTI



