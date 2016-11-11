High Court grants compensation in five manhole fatalities

Noting that it does not bode well for a civic agency to say that it was not informed about an uncovered drain, which led to fatalities, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to pay a compensation of Rs. 3.75 lakh to the parents of each of the four children who died after falling into a drain in Mangolpuri and Raja Garden and Rs. 5.64 lakh to the wife of a man who died trying to rescue one of them.

Justice Indermeet Kaur directed the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department to pay the compensation in five similar petitions.

During the hearing of one of the petitions, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) submitted that it was the duty of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to maintain the manholes. However, the DJB claimed that the PWD should have informed them about the missing manhole cover.

“This appears to be wholly unjustifiable. A statutory body does not have to be informed of its duty. It is an obligation on the part of the statutory body to perform its duties. It does not lie in their mouth to say that somebody had to inform them about the non-maintenance of the manhole at the site. This is not a justifiable explanation,” said Justice Indermeet Kaur.

In one of the cases, 25-year-old Lalu Chauhan, who was returning from the market on June 22, 2005, saw two children — Rahul and 15-year-old Sandeep — drowning in the ganda nallah at Mangolpuri. They had fallen in the drain after their rickshaw lost balance on the slippery earth around the nallah .

There was no signage cautioning the public of the slippery earth or the uncovered nallah .

Lapse in duty

Mr. Chauhan managed to save Rahul, but he and Sandeep died due to the suffocating gases inside the nallah.

In other cases, the bench awarded a compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh to the parents of four-year-old Niyazuddin and 12-year-old Ganesh.

In the fifth petition, Rs 3.75 lakh compensation has been awarded to the parents of four-year-old Dolly, who died after falling in an uncovered drain in front of Raja Garden. In Dolly’s case, the DJB told the court that the PWD had not bothered to intimate it about the damaged manhole.

