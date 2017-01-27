High Court dismisses teacher’s plea challenging termination of service

: The Kalyan Kendra in Rashtrapati Bhavan is a private organisation for the welfare of workers of Rashtrapati Bhavan and not a school under the Delhi Education Act, the Delhi High Court noted as it held as “not maintainable” a petition filed by a teacher of Kalyan Kendra challenging the termination of her service.

“Respondent no. 1 [Rashtrapati Bhavan Kalyan Kendra] does not run any ‘school’ governed by the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, because it is a private association for the upliftment/welfare of the families of workers of Rashtrapati Bhavan ,” Justice Valmiki J. Mehta noted.

“Accordingly, this petition is not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution,” Justice Mehta further said.

‘Worked without break’

The petitioner had challenged her termination letter issued in May 2006 while claiming that her service was illegally discontinued.

She further said that she worked without any break from July 1990 to May 2006.

In its counter, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Kalyan Kendra stated that the service of the teacher was discontinued as there were complaints that she was not conducting her classes and was not paying attention towards her work.

It also submitted that the appointment of the petitioner was on temporary basis terminable on 15 days’ notice by either side.

It further said that it was private organisation which was established on August 10, 1971, by the then President V.V. Giri for uplifting women, improving the standard of living of the workers of Rashtrapati Bhavan, etc.