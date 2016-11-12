High Court allows use of ‘piao’ at Sisganj Gurdwara for Gurpurab

The Delhi High Court has allowed the use of a piao (water kiosk) at Gurdwara Sisganj which was demolished by the municipal corporation because it encroached public passage.

The piao was later rebuilt as a smaller kiosk.

A Bench of Justice B.D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar allowed the kiosk to be used on November 12 and November 14 keeping in mind the festival of Gurpurab.

On April 7, the HC had directed the police and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to ensure that the reconstructed kiosk is not used. On Thursday, the court said its April order would remain suspended on the two days.

The court's order came on a petition moved by Sardar Bakshish Singh whose advocate Gurmeet Singh said the kiosk is heritage structure and therefore, it should to be allowed to be used.

The kiosk near the Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib was demolished by the municipal officials following the March 28 order of the High Court in keeping with the drive to remove all encroachments in Chandni Chowk.

The kiosk was, however, reconstructed overnight leading to the High Court expressing its disappointment and directing the police and the committee that the same shall not be used till further orders.