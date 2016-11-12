High Court allows use of ‘piao’ at Sisganj Gurdwara for Gurpurab

The Delhi High Court has allowed the use of a piao (water kiosk) at Gurdwara Sisganj which was demolished by the municipal corporation because it encroached public passage.
The piao was later rebuilt as a smaller kiosk.
A Bench of Justice B.D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar allowed the kiosk to be used on November 12 and November 14 keeping in mind the festival of Gurpurab.
On April 7, the HC had directed the police and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to ensure that the reconstructed kiosk is not used. On Thursday, the court said its April order would remain suspended on the two days.
The court's order came on a petition moved by Sardar Bakshish Singh whose advocate Gurmeet Singh said the kiosk is heritage structure and therefore, it should to be allowed to be used.
The kiosk near the Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib was demolished by the municipal officials following the March 28 order of the High Court in keeping with the drive to remove all encroachments in Chandni Chowk.
The kiosk was, however, reconstructed overnight leading to the High Court expressing its disappointment and directing the police and the committee that the same shall not be used till further orders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor