Health crisis: SC chalks out L-G, CM meet

Noting that “interests of the people are paramount”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join hands and find solutions to contain the spread of chikungunya and dengue in the National Capital.

A Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked the L-G to convene a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal, the Delhi Health Minister, the heads of the three municipal corporations, among others, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“For the general interest”

“In our opinion, for the general interest of the people of Delhi and considering the fact that a large number of people are affected by dengue and chikungunya, it would be appropriate if a meeting is convened by the Lieutenant-Governor on Wednesday at 2 p.m.,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The court outlined the purpose of the meeting as “to resolve issues relating to the better management of the problems faced by the people of Delhi due to dengue and Chikungunya — and other issues, if so advised”.

The participants at the meeting will include South Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel, East Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Mohanjeet Singh, North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner P.K. Gupta, New Delhi Municipal Corporation chairman Naresh Kumar, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairman Mangu Singh; Northern Railway General Manager A.K. Puthia; Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma, Union Health Secretary C.K. Mishra, Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman Uday Pratap Singh and Delhi Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer B. Reddy Sankar Babu.

“Certain remarks”

The court said amicus curiae and senior advocate Colin Gonsalves would be present at the meeting.

“We make it clear that no substitute will be sent in case anyone among these officers is not available for any reason,” the court cautioned.

It went on to disregard “certain remarks” made against the incumbent Health Secretary, saying “the entire matter should be looked at in a spirit of co-operation”.