Hawker dies at trade fair

A 38-year-old street hawker died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday at the ongoing India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan. According to the police, Khurshid Ahmad collapsed outside a restaurant after a meal.
‘No foul play’
Prima facie the police have ruled out foul play as there were no external or internal injury marks on the body. The doctors who conducted the autopsy on Sunday told the police that Ahmad may have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the actual cause of death.
A senior police officer said the incident came to light at 1.25 p.m., when visitors at the trade fair saw Ahmad falling unconscious next to food stall number 6 and raised an alarm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor