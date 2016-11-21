Hawker dies at trade fair

A 38-year-old street hawker died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday at the ongoing India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan. According to the police, Khurshid Ahmad collapsed outside a restaurant after a meal.

‘No foul play’

Prima facie the police have ruled out foul play as there were no external or internal injury marks on the body. The doctors who conducted the autopsy on Sunday told the police that Ahmad may have suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the actual cause of death.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light at 1.25 p.m., when visitors at the trade fair saw Ahmad falling unconscious next to food stall number 6 and raised an alarm.