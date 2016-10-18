Haryana women commission claims govt. apathy

Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Kamlesh Panchal has accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government of being indifferent towards the needs of the commission and not providing it even basic facilities despite the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Even a month after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing us to join (back the commission), we have not got any perks or salary from the government. We received a government letter dated September 29, 2016, allowing us to join and receive salary and perks, but we have not got anything from the government so far except empty promises,” said Ms. Panchal, accusing the government of targeting her.

Ms. Panchal and her deputy Suman Dahiya were appointed by the previous Congress government in May 2014, but were removed by the present BJP government in August last year. The Khattar government had termed their appointments “illegal”. However, the two got a favourable order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and joined again in May this year.

No reimbursements

“I have travelled more than 25,000 km across the State over the past five months, but not got any reimbursement from the government. I am using my own car. We have a staff of just four people against the sanctioned strength of over a dozen. Despite all this, I and the other staff are pulling on as complainants come to us with high hopes and we cannot let them suffer,” Ms. Panchal told The Hindu . She said that the commission received 20-30 complaints every week and it was getting increasingly difficult for her to run the show on her own.