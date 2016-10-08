Haryana to monitor stubble burning via satellite

With a view to check the menace of stubble burning, the Haryana government has decided to monitor such incidences through satellite, educate farmers and take punitive measures under the law.

An action plan has also been formulated to utilise paddy straw. Burning of stubble in Haryana is a major source of pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has approved 48 cases of wheat straw burning for prosecution this year so far. The Board had filed 46 cases against violators in Special Environment Courts at Kurukshetra and Faridabad last year, of which 24 cases have already been decided against the violators. Haryana had issued a notification on September 16, 2003, under Section 19 (5) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, prohibiting the burning of leftover straw in the State. Efforts are also being made to educate farmers through revenue field officials like tehsildars about the harmful effects of stubble burning. The officials have been directed to report such incidents to the Deputy Commissioner concerned.