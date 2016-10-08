Haryana to monitor stubble burning via satellite

With a view to check the menace of stubble burning, the Haryana government has decided to monitor such incidences through satellite, educate farmers and take punitive measures under the law.
An action plan has also been formulated to utilise paddy straw. Burning of stubble in Haryana is a major source of pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has approved 48 cases of wheat straw burning for prosecution this year so far. The Board had filed 46 cases against violators in Special Environment Courts at Kurukshetra and Faridabad last year, of which 24 cases have already been decided against the violators. Haryana had issued a notification on September 16, 2003, under Section 19 (5) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, prohibiting the burning of leftover straw in the State. Efforts are also being made to educate farmers through revenue field officials like tehsildars about the harmful effects of stubble burning. The officials have been directed to report such incidents to the Deputy Commissioner concerned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism