Haryana to levy tax on cable service providers

Direct-To-Home (DTH) services and cable service providers will now come under tax net with the Haryana Cabinet giving approval in this regard on Wednesday.

Haryana Council of Ministers, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday approved the amendments to the provisions of the Punjab Entertainment Duty Act, 1955, to make provision for implementation of electronic governance under the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, said an official spokesman.

The scope of definition of ‘entertainment’ has been expanded to include entertainments provided by the Direct-to-Home (DTH) services and cable service providers.

After this amendment, the State Government will be able to levy tax on cable service providers and on DTH services, he said.

The amendments approved by the Cabinet will be placed before the State Legislature for approval, he said.

Besides, the Haryana Cabinet also approved amendments to the provisions of the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Rules, 2008, in order to facilitate the proprietors registered under the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Act, 2007, to implement electronic governance in the fields of registration amendment, cancellation of registration certificate, returns and payment of tax, said the spokesman.

The Council of Ministers also approved rationalisation of entertainment duty. Rate of duty on cinematograph exhibitions will remain at 30 per cent and rate of duty on all other entertainments including amusement parks, fun parks, cultural activities etc. has been fixed at 15 per cent, he said.

In order to make the industry, engaged in manufacturing of railway track machines, competitive with the neighboring Sstates, the cabinet allowed reduction in rate of tax from 12.5 per cent to five per cent on sale of Railway Track Machines. PTI