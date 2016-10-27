Haryana to close five toll points

The Haryana Government has decided to close five toll points and install three new toll points in the State.

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to approve the proposal of the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department to close five toll points after the expiry of their present agreements and install three new one near inter-State borders.

The five toll points which are to be closed include the Gurugram-Pataudi road toll point. Its toll agreement would close on December 12, 2017. Similarly, the Gurugram-Farrukh Nagar-Jhajjar road toll point would also be closed after completion of its agreement on August 27, 2017.

The third toll point is on Neval Gheer Garhi Birbal road. Its date of completion is November 30, 2016. The other two toll points to be closed are Pehowa-Ladwa-Saharanpur Haridwar road, Section 3rd gate of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra to Pehowa and that of Karnal Rambha Indri Ladwa road. The agreements for both points would close later this year.

The three new toll points which would be installed after completion of repair work are on Palwal-Jewar-Aligarh road, Ateli to Kheri road in Mahendragarh district and Narnaul-Koriawas-Rambass road in Mahendragarh district.

PTI adds

Direct-To-Home (DTH) services and cable service providers will now come under tax net with the Haryana Cabinet giving approval in this regard on Wednesday.

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendments to the provisions of the Punjab Entertainment Duty Act, 1955, to make provision for implementation of electronic governance under the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, said an official spokesman.

The scope of definition of ‘entertainment’ has been expanded to include entertainments provided by the Direct-to-Home (DTH) services and cable service providers.

After this amendment, the State Government will be able to levy tax on cable service providers and on DTH services, he said.

The amendments approved by the Cabinet will be placed before the State Legislature for approval, he said.

Besides, the Haryana Cabinet also approved amendments to the provisions of the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Rules, 2008, in order to facilitate the proprietors registered under the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Act, 2007, to implement electronic governance in the fields of registration amendment, cancellation of registration certificate, returns and payment of tax, said the spokesman.

The Council of Ministers also approved rationalisation of entertainment duty. Rate of duty on cinematograph exhibitions will remain at 30 per cent and rate of duty on all other entertainments including amusement parks, fun parks, cultural activities etc. has been fixed at 15 per cent, he said.

The approved amendments now will be placed before the State Legislature for approval