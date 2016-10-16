Haryana issues diktat on solid waste plants

The Haryana government has made installation of decentralised solid waste management plant mandatory in group housing societies, hostels and hotels under the Haryana Building Code.

This was disclosed by Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, who was presiding over a review meeting with the department officers in Chandigarh.

Adding that five per cent additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) would be provided in lieu of installation of such waste management plants as an incentive, Ms. Jain said the incentive would be applicable on plots and sites except residential plots.

These solid waste treatment plants would help in efficient management of solid waste within municipal limits.

Ms. Jain said all cities and towns in the State had been divided into 15 clusters for efficient solid waste management, under which manure and power would be generated from the waste.

Tenders would be invited for installation of solid waste management plants by next month, she added.

The Minister directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to accelerate the pace of work with regards to survey of unauthorised colonies in the State.

Other decisions

She said that the pilot project for filing property tax online would be launched in Karnal on November 1.

This facility would be later extended to other districts.

She also directed to fix rates of outdoor advertisements under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement by-laws.

It was informed in the meeting that Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Faridabad Smart City Limited has been constituted. Besides, the State government has decided to develop Gurgaon as a Smart City as per the Smart City Mission Guidelines.