Haryana all-party team to meet President, PM

An all-party delegation comprising representatives of all political parties of Haryana would call on the President and the Prime Minister to request the Centre to get the decision of the Supreme Court on the SYL canal implemented soon so that State gets its legitimate share of water at the earliest.

Briefing reporters after an all-party meeting which was attended by the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “We will try to seek time from the President and the Prime Minister today (Thursday) itself so that a delegation comprising representatives of all political parties could meet them at the earliest”.

The all-party meeting was convened by the Haryana Chief Minister.

Mr. Khattar said that he was sure that the Central Government would soon get the decision of the Supreme Court on SYL implemented so that the parched tracts of the State get adequate water.

He said that in the meeting detailed discussion was held on the Supreme Court’s decision on the SYL issue which was in favour of Haryana and other developments that took place in Punjab after this decision.

He said that it has been decided to meet the President and the Prime Minister for the early implementation of the Supreme Court decision.

When asked whether the State Government would condemn the decision taken by the Punjab Government after the SC decision, the Chief Minister said that as the Supreme Court has already announced its decision in favour of Haryana, the decision taken by the Punjab Cabinet or the resolution passed by its Vidhan Sabha has no meaning and they would be automatically treated as repealed.

When his attention was drawn towards the decision of the Punjab Government directing its officers not to obey any decision of the Central Government, the Chief Minister said that India being a country which is run by its Constitution, one could not perform such act which is against the interest of other State. “All their (Punjab government’s) decisions on this issue are against the Constitution”, he added.

The all-party meeting was attended by State BJP president Subhash Barala, Health Minister Anil Vij, Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, leader of Congress Legislative Party Kiran Chaudhary, INLD president Ashok Arora, State Congress president Ashok Tanwar, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Independent MLA Jai Parkash and Advocate-General Baldev Raj Mahajan.

On Wednesday, in continued defiance of the SC ruling, the Parkash Singh Badal government passed a resolution by the Assembly against handing over land for construction of the long-pending SYL canal.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution “directing” the SAD-BJP government not to “hand over land to any agency” and also “not to allow anyone to work for the construction of the SYL canal.” PTI