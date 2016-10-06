Haryana Golden Jubilee event: Modi to launch 50 projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce 50 new schemes for the State at a gala function in the Millennium City on November 1, kicking off year-long celebrations to mark 50 years of the creation of Haryana.

It was revealed by Haryana Chief Secretary D.S. Dhesi, who along with Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar and several other senior officers of the State government held a meeting with the officers of the district administration to review preparations for the golden jubilee programme.

Besides, MPs, Ministers and MLAs of Haryana, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other States are also likely to be present in the programme.

Mr. Dhesi said the State of Haryana will complete 50 years on November 1, which is also celebrated as Haryana Day, and the government has decided to celebrate its Golden Jubilee festival from this day till October 31, 2017.

He said that on this occasion, the glorious past of Haryana -- right from the times of Mahabharta -- and its growth story in the last 50 years, including the contribution of people of the State in the First War of Independence in 1857, battles of Panipat, achievements of Haryana residents in the field of sports, bravery exhibited by its soldiers and achievements like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ would be presented before people through light and sound show and water laser show. Historians are being contacted to gather more information about the history of the State. Also, a short film on ‘Digital Haryana’ and achievements of the State would be presented.

Mr. Dhesi directed the officials concerned to complete the preparations in a time-bound manner before October 25. Divisional Commissioner (Gurgaon) D. Suresh has been given the responsibility to review the progress of preparations and send report to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Dhesi also asked the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness, fire-fighting arrangements and smooth traffic flow on the D-day.