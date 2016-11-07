Halt all construction, says activist

The city is facing is an emergency situation and we need to act immediately to control all such activities that contribute to pollution,” said Manoj Misra of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, a civil society consortium dedicated to the restoration of the Yamuna.

Mr. Misra has written Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that the city is “experiencing unprecedented bad air quality” and that with winter just beginning “the situation is going to get worse unless there is a good down pour, which is unlikely”.

‘Not just stubble burning’

“There are talks that the bad air quality is due to stubble burning in the agricultural areas in the NCR area. But the cause has to be much more than just that. Crop burning will die down in a week or so, but will the air quality in the city then improve?” Mr. Misra said.

The group has suggested that all construction activity in the city be halted till at least the emergency situation improves.

They also suggested that all factories and industries operating out of residential and unauthorised areas be closed. Power plants in the city can also be shut till the situation improves, the group said.

“All civic bodies should ensure there is no waste burning. Offices and schools should be directed to stagger their working hours so that vehicles on the road do not face jams,” said Mr. Misra.

The group has also demanded that a detailed health advisory be issued.