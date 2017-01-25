Hackers held for duping voucher firm of ₹ 92 lakh

They ate expensive food, bought top-of-the-line clothes from popular brands, stayed in posh hotels and criss-crossed the country aboard expensive flights — all for a premium of a few pennies.

At the receiving end of this merrymaking by three teenagers was an online firm that offered payment vouchers for e-commerce sites such as MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, Amazon, Domino’s Pizza, Myntra and Shoppers Stop among others. The voucher firm has incurred losses of around ₹ 1 crore so far.

‘Digital shoplifting’

Now the alleged hackers are under the police net for “digitally shoplifting vouchers” offered by these e-commerce companies by rigging their websites at the payment gateway stage, a modus operandi the police claim has hitherto been unheard of in the Capital.

The youths, led by the alleged mastermind, Sunny Nehra, had allegedly undergone extensive training in hacking and had tied up with professional hackers in India, Netherlands and Indonesia.

It was engineering dropout Nehra who stumbled upon the fact that PayU, a payment gateway, had a vulnerability and could be tested for “data tampering”, said the police. Nehra exploited this to change the parameters of the payment processing page, including the price.

Targeting vulnerabilities

“Nehra studied the website and soon realised that it was allowing a change in parameters at the processing page. He then targeted a website gyftr.com from where one can obtain vouchers. Nehra and his friends would first opt for purchasing an e-voucher from the website. Using credit or debit cards obtained on fake documents, the hackers would enter the card details and make the payment using the PayU payment gateway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh.

Hi-tech operation

Apart from the know-how, they had also procured computing devices to suit their requirement. Picture this, the standard running memory of most latest smartphones is 3GB while the laptop the men were allegedly using for their hacking requirements and run the compatible software was a whopping 256 GB RAM.

However the sophistication they showed in their hacking skills to avoid detection came undone as they were showing off their luxurious lifestyle on Facebook and other social media platforms. They even offered expensive laptops and mobile phones at cheap prices to their friends on the social media site. They hired high-end luxury cars, splurged on their girlfriends and stayed in five-star hotels.

Hard to track

On December 30 last year the representatives of gyftr.com approached the Hauz Khas police saying they had been duped of vouchers worth ₹ 92 lakh, but the police faced a tough time tracking the hackers. The police first identified buyers of certain iphones and ipads that were initially delivered to the accused. The IP addresses of these devices were tracked, leading police to the Facebook profile of Nehra.

He was finally traced to a five-star hotel in Gurgaon where he had been staying and he told the police about his friends who were also arrested.