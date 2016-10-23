: Apart from your professional and educational credentials, recruiters now also look into your 'digital footprint' – mails, social media and the online videos you watch, among other online activity. The influence of digital technology and the internet on recruiting and retaining talent was discussed at a national Human Resource conference held at the Dwarka campus of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management on Saturday. The topic was 'HR in digital and social media age: Minding what matters'.
HR conference on digital footprint
