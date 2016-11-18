HC wants Mahipalpur underpass proposal finalised

The High Court has directed the Delhi government and its Public Works Department to finalise at the earliest a proposal for an underpass at the Mahipalpur crossing to ease traffic congestion by providing direct access to the airport for people coming from south Delhi.
A Bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed directed the PWD and the Delhi government to “carry out the exercise at the earliest, possibly within four weeks”.
Varun Chopra, standing counsel for the National Highways Authority of India, submitted a diagram of the underpass at the Mahipalpur crossing while informing that the same has been pending before the Delhi government for approval.
Easing traffic
Mr. Chopra informed that once the final proposal for the underpass is received by NHAI for implementation, it will be regularised and will definitely ease the traffic at NH 8. The NHAI has principally agreed to the underpass considering the traffic chaos near Mahipalpur.
The High Court was hearing a petition challenging notice inviting tenders for construction of a three-lane parallel flyover to the existing single lane flyover on the Rao Tula Ram Marg intersection on the Outer Ring Road.
On Wednesday, the High Court said all the work – be it the underpass or the flyover – has to be carried out simultaneously to solve the problem of traffic congestion at the road leading to the airport.
