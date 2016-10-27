HC seeks response from death row convicts

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the reply of two death row convicts in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case, whose case file has been sent by the trial court here for confirmation of capital punishment.

A bench of justices Gita Mittal and P. S. Teji also sought personal presence of convicts Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla, who were handed down death penalty by the trial court.

The bench, which has fixed the matter for further hearing on November 24, also issued production warrants to the two.

The sessions judge had sent the case record relating to the conviction and death sentence of Kapoor and Shukla to the HC.

It is mandatory for a trial court to refer a death penalty case to a HC for confirmation of the sentence within 30 days of the pronouncement of the verdict.

The trial court had on July 14 held the duo guilty for murder of 28-year-old IT executive Jigisha Ghosh and other counts.

While sentencing the two to death on August 22, the trial court had said the girl was killed in a “cold-blooded, inhuman and cruel manner” and “brutally mauled to death”. — PTI