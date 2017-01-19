Delhi

HC rues lack of amenities in courts

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over the absence of basic facilities, like ambulance and stretchers, to deal with emergency situations.

The issue cropped up after a lawyer suffered a cardiac arrest in the high court last week and died after reaching the hospital. A Bench of Justice B. D. Ahmed asked a petitioner journalist, Pankaj Yadav, to move an application highlighting all facts with regard to basic infrastructure needed to avoid such incidents in future.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:52:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/HC-rues-lack-of-amenities-in-courts/article17057111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY