HC rues lack of amenities in courts

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over the absence of basic facilities, like ambulance and stretchers, to deal with emergency situations.

The issue cropped up after a lawyer suffered a cardiac arrest in the high court last week and died after reaching the hospital. A Bench of Justice B. D. Ahmed asked a petitioner journalist, Pankaj Yadav, to move an application highlighting all facts with regard to basic infrastructure needed to avoid such incidents in future.