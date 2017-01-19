HC refuses urgent hearing on plea to stop Assembly session

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant urgent hearing on a petition seeking direction that the Delhi government be stopped from going ahead with the two-day winter session of the Assembly, which began on January 17 and has now concluded.

“It is the prerogative of the Speaker to call a session. How can the court interfere in it,” a Bench of Justices B. D. Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar said.

‘Violating rules’

The plea was mentioned before the Bench through advocate R. P. Luthra who urged the court to declare the two-day session “illegal and invalid”.

The petition claimed that by not inviting the Lieutenant-Governor to address the Assembly, the AAP government was “dishonouring” its office.

It said that the rules stipulated that at the commencement of the first session of each year, the L-G shall address the House.

“This rule is being honoured since the formation of the Delhi Assembly. But The present government has chosen to circumvent the rules,” the plea said.

BJP leader warned

On Tuesday, BJP leader Vijender Gupta had raised the issue in the Assembly.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had rejected his objection saying that this sitting was “not a new session in a new calender year but a continuation of an ongoing one... I want to warn you against dragging the name of the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal based on a misleading claim.”