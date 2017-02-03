Delhi

HC notice to Centre, ECI on plea against pre-poll freebies

Court asks for reply, lists matter for May 24

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) about their stand on a petition seeking to restrain political parties from making promises of, or distributing, freebies before elections.

“You (ECI) will have to file your response and inform this court whether the guidelines issued by you are in conformity with the directions given by the Supreme Court,” said a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini.

‘Affects level-playing field’

In July 2013, the Supreme Court had said that, “although the law is obvious that promises made in an election manifesto cannot be construed as a ‘corrupt practice’ under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, the reality is that distribution of freebies of any kind undoubtedly influences all people and affects level-playing field.”

The Bench was hearing a petition seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restrain all political parties from offering or distributing freebies ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The petition alleged that the promise of freebies by political parties, if voted to power, had become a common feature during elections.

It also said that the ECI had not taken necessary steps to stop political parties from distributing freebies at the expense of the government exchequer in the upcoming Assembly elections.

ECI nullified SC order

The plea also said that the ECI in its recent guidelines had nullified the Supreme Court’s directions, which had directed it to frame guidelines in consultation with all recognised parties.

The Bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on May 24.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:53:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/HC-notice-to-Centre-ECI-on-plea-against-pre-poll-freebies/article17151289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY