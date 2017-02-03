HC notice to Centre, ECI on plea against pre-poll freebies

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) about their stand on a petition seeking to restrain political parties from making promises of, or distributing, freebies before elections.

“You (ECI) will have to file your response and inform this court whether the guidelines issued by you are in conformity with the directions given by the Supreme Court,” said a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini.

‘Affects level-playing field’

In July 2013, the Supreme Court had said that, “although the law is obvious that promises made in an election manifesto cannot be construed as a ‘corrupt practice’ under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, the reality is that distribution of freebies of any kind undoubtedly influences all people and affects level-playing field.”

The Bench was hearing a petition seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restrain all political parties from offering or distributing freebies ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The petition alleged that the promise of freebies by political parties, if voted to power, had become a common feature during elections.

It also said that the ECI had not taken necessary steps to stop political parties from distributing freebies at the expense of the government exchequer in the upcoming Assembly elections.

ECI nullified SC order

The plea also said that the ECI in its recent guidelines had nullified the Supreme Court’s directions, which had directed it to frame guidelines in consultation with all recognised parties.

The Bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on May 24.